Planned Parenthood criticized for cartoon on YouTube promoting puberty blockers to children

Planned Parenthood took some flak on social media last week for promoting a cartoon that encouraged children to take hormone blockers if they’re feeling confused about their gender.

The video was posted on the group’s YouTube channel earlier this year but received renewed attention after the group Inside The Classroom reposted it on Twitter last week.

The video tells viewers that feeling confused about their gender identity is perfectly natural, noting that some people may need hormone replacement therapy or surgeries to help them match up to their gender identity or "how they feel inside about themselves."

"If you’re transgender or nonbinary, you may find that your puberty experiences don’t line up with your gender identity or how you see yourself," the narrator says.

The video then encourages puberty blockers to delay the onset of puberty so that people can figure out what’s right for them and their gender identity.

"And they work like a stop sign, by holding the hormones testosterone and estrogen that cause puberty changes like facial hair growth and periods," the video says, encouraging the viewer to talk to a "trusted adult and a nurse or doctor."

Twitter users weighed in, criticizing what many regarded as misinformation.

"Why in the world would any child or their parents want to block puberty???" wrote one Twitter user.

"Why is Planned Parenthood now giving medical advice to children? This should be illegal," wrote another user, to which one replied: "Why does Planned Parenthood get any government money at all? That should also be illegal."

"Besides all the lies, and inaccuracies … Notice how they don’t include the parent," wrote another.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment.