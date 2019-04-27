Pictures show moments after Indiana man threw phone at Trump during NRA rally

A man in the crowd at President Trump's speech to the National Rifle Association in Indiana was arrested Friday after allegedly throwing a cellphone at the stage as the president approached the lectern, sources told Fox News.

The individual was identified as William Rose, law enforcement sources said. The sources added that Rose was intoxicated at the event.

Rose can be seen looking extremely pleased after causing some commotion during the NRA rally. He gestured toward the press after throwing his cellphone.

In a statement to Fox News, the Secret Service said: "At approximately 12:30 p.m. (ET) today, President Trump was at an event in Indianapolis, Ind. As the President was walking onto the stage, but prior to his remarks, a cell phone from the crowd landed on the opposite side of the stage. An individual was removed from the event and the investigation is continuing."

The Secret Service is still investigating whether Rose intended any threat toward the president, sources told Fox News.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office provided a statement to Fox News, saying they "assisted the U.S. Secret Service today in an ongoing investigation. William Rose, a subject in the investigation, was transported to receive a mental health evaluation."