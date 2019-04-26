Man arrested after cell phone thrown onstage during Trump’s speech to NRA

A man in the crowd at President Trump's speech to the National Rifle Association in Indiana was arrested Friday after allegedly throwing a cell phone at the stage as the president approached the lectern, sources told Fox News.

The individual was identified as William Rose, law enforcement sources said. The sources added that Rose was intoxicated at the event.

In a statement to Fox News, the Secret Service said: "At approximately 12:30 p.m. (ET) today, President Trump was at an event in Indianapolis, IN. As the President was walking onto the stage, but prior to his remarks, a cell phone from the crowd landed on the opposite side of the stage. An individual was removed from the event and the investigation is continuing."

The Secret Service is still investigating whether Rose intended any threat toward the President, sources told Fox News.

A video posted to social media, taken by attendee Bradley Brewer, shows the phone being launched into the air and landing on the stage to Trump’s left.

“A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech,” tweeted Katie Pavlich, a Fox News contributor. “He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right."

Then-President George W. Bush famously ducked a thrown shoe thrown at him by an Iraqi journalist in 2008 during a press conference in Iraq. The shoe missed Bush, and the journalist was forcibly removed from the room by security.

Fox News' John Roberts and Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.