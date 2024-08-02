Philadelphia mayor's social media video sparks speculation of leaked Kamala Harris running mate

A video posted by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker appearing to suggest Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate has caused a social media frenzy as users speculate whether the post was an accidental leak.

In the Friday afternoon post on X, Parker reiterated her support for Harris' campaign, but also for Shapiro as her vice presidential pick, despite Harris not having announced her chosen running mate yet.

"And I cannot think of a better partner than our governor, Josh Shapiro," the mayor said in the video.

The post read, "Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroPA for VP! We are One CITY, One REGION, and ONE Commonwealth United!"

While social media users were quick to speculate the post was leaked by a staffer accidentally, revealing the much-anticipated selection of the vice president's running mate, a source familiar with Parker's political operation denied this.

The source told Fox News Digital the video was posted purposely as an endorsement of her longtime friend and hometown governor Josh Shapiro as he’s being considered to be Harris' running mate.

Shapiro is in consideration to be Harris' running mate, alongside several others, including Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Govs. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The campaign has yet to announce her pick, but the reveal is expected imminently as the chosen running mate is slated to join her next week on a four-day battleground state tour that begins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

In a statement, a Harris campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Vice President Harris has directed her team to begin the process of vetting potential running mates. That process has begun in earnest and we do not expect to have additional updates until the Vice President announces who will be serving as her running mate and as the next Vice President of the United States."

A spokesperson for Shapiro declined to comment to Fox News Digital.