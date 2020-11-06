Philadelphia mayor tells Trump to 'put his big boy pants on' and concede, even as key states remain uncalled

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday had some harsh words for President Trump, urging him to “put his big boy pants on” and “acknowledge the fact that he lost” -- despite races not being called in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

Kenney and Philadelphia election officials held a press conference on Friday, saying that the city still has “upwards” of 40,000 ballots remaining to be counted, which could take “several days” to complete, and noted that that figure did not include military and overseas ballots, which are not due to the city until Nov. 10.

But Kenney was asked whether he felt Democratic nominee Joe Biden would eventually be declared the winner, to which he responded: “Yes.”

“I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big boy pants on and needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and, frankly, just as Al Gore did, and stop this and let us move forward as a country,” Kenney said. “That’s my feeling.”

He added: “I doubt he’ll listen to me, but that’s it.”

Kenney’s comments come as the Biden begins to lead in key battleground states remaining on the map—including Pennsylvania, and as sources close to the president have said that he has no plans to immediately concede.

A senior aide told Fox News that the president’s counselors have been giving him advice in both directions, with some telling Trump that a concession is the correct thing to do, and others pushing him to continue to fight to ensure the vote was correct and legitimate.

The aide told Fox News that the president is “simply skeptical.”

“He warned about this for months,” the aide said. “The media didn’t take it seriously, and now, here we are with the scenario.”

The aide said, though, that the president “may ultimately concede.”

“He’s just not there yet,” the aide added.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states throughout the nation this week, seeking access for poll watching. In Pennsylvania, an appellate court judge cleared the way for the Trump campaign to more closely observe the canvassing of ballots by the Philadelphia County Board of Elections.

Poll watchers were initially required to remain at least 25 feet away from tables where people were carrying on the task of scanning mail and absentee ballots inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon issued an order requiring “all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process” and “be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

The order was to go into effect immediately, or no later than 10:30 a.m. EST on Nov. 5.

The city of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party appealed the ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which will decide whether to grant or deny the appeal.

“They’re appealing — I wonder why they’re appealing,” Trump said. “All we want is to have people watch while they do the tabulation.”

The president added that places like "Detroit and Philadelphia cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a very important presidential race.”

The president said that “it's not a question of who wins, Republican or Democrat. Joe, myself. We can't let that happen to our country.”

He added: “We can't be disgraced by having something like this happen.”