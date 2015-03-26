Petraeus retains super Washington lawyer Barnett amid potential probes

Former CIA Director David Petraeus, who resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair, has retained powerful lawyer Robert Barnett of the Washington-based Williams & Connolly law firm.

Barnett specializes in crisis management and has represented some of the most powerful political figures in the country, including President Obama; former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush; Hillary Rodham Clinton; Sarah Palin and former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney.

Petraeus, a former four-star Army general, faces probes by Capitol Hill, the Justice Department and the CIA and now has the support of Barnett's 250-member firm, as reported first by Politico.

He resigned Nov. 9 after admitting to an affair with biographer Paula Broadwell.

Politico also said the 60-year-old Petraeus has no plans for a book and that he has talked with Barnett over the years.

Broadwell and her husband reportedly returned Sunday evening to their home in suburban Charlotte, N.C.

The FBI searched the home Nov. 12 with Broadwell's consent and found classified documents. A computer and boxes of evidence were reportedly seized.