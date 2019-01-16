Dem who left Congress after sexual misconduct allegations now seeks Las Vegas council seat

Disgraced former U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who was found to have sexually harassed women in during his time in Congress, announced Tuesday his bid for a Las Vegas city council seat.

Kihuen made the announcement on Twitter, saying “I’m ready to continue serving the people of Nevada. I will work hard to earn your vote on April 2nd for Las Vegas City Council Ward 3.”

The Democrat’s latest run for political office comes just months after he was formally sanctioned by the U.S. House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual impropriety. He previously ruled out seeking for another term as a congressman in the 2018 midterm elections.

The committee released a scathing report in November that found Kihuen had sexually harassed multiple women, both during his campaign for Congress and while a lawmaker.

In its report on Kihuen, the Ethics Committee said while Kihuen “denied the allegations of unwanted advances,” the complaints against him “were supported by documentary evidence and some of the alleged incidents were corroborated by third-party witnesses.”

A staffer on Kihuen’s 2016 campaign “testified that she was subjected to unwanted physical and verbal advances,” according to the report. He touched “her thigh on two occasions,” commented on her looks, suggested they “should get a hotel room together” and asked if “she would ever cheat on your boyfriend,” it said.

A person identified as a “Nevada lobbyist” also said then-congressman made unwanted advances toward her, including “sliding his hand under her dress and onto her thigh, grabbing her buttocks” and “asking her what color her panties were.” He also suggested making a sex tape with the woman.

The Ethics Committee then determined that Kihuen violated House Rule XXIII, which states that lawmakers “shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

