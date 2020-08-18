Pentagon investigates drone sighting near Air Force One

The Air Force is investigating whether a small drone flew close to Air Force One on Sunday before it landed safely at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C.

The White House referred queries to the Pentagon, which confirmed that the incident, which was described by reporters aboard the plane as Mr. Trump was returning from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J. Sunday evening, was being examined.

“The 89th Airlift Wing is aware of the report. The matter is under review,” said a statement from the Air Force unit which oversees Air Force One operations at Joint Base Andrews, Md. “The 89th Airlift Wing’s C-32A aircraft landed safely without incident.”

Agence France-Presse’s Sebastian Smith tweeted that shortly before landing, Air Force One flew “right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a drone though I’m no expert.” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs tweeted that multiple people aboard the plane saw “what appeared to be a drone just below the plane.”

