Pennsylvania man's 'Make Racism Wrong Again' apparel drew 'dirty looks,' he says

A Pennsylvania man went viral for wearing “Make Racism Wrong Again” apparel to his local Walmart.

Jamal Lewis, 48, posted a photo of himself wearing a matching “Make Racism Wrong Again” black hat and T-shirt in front of his home in Pittsburgh. The motto, which parallels President Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” received a mixed reaction from shoppers at Lewis’ local Walmart, he said in a July 27 post.

“Went to Walmart rocking my Make Racism Wrong Again gear! Lol! So many dirty looks. A couple of compliments. One thing I've learned about living in Western Pennsylvania. It is one of the most racist places I've ever lived,” Lewis wrote above a photo of himself smiling.

Lewis said that he experiences a “large amount of open in your face racism” in Pennsylvania. He specifically mentioned one instance when he allegedly observed a white man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and dawning a swastika tattoo on his arm walking by his house while he was sitting outside with his children.

“Needless to say I was shocked. In my 48 years on this Earth, that was the first time I've ever seen that,” Lewis said. The post has been shared more than 600 times and liked more than 1,600 times as of Friday morning.

President Trump was accused of being a racist following a nasty feud with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Trump responded to Cummings’ recent criticism of conditions in detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border by accusing the black congressman’s predominately African-American district in Baltimore of being “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group Nation Action Network, urged Republicans in Congress to public condemn Trump’s tweets. Several Democratic lawmakers traveled to Baltimore amid the controversy to see what living conditions were like in the Maryland city.