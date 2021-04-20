Pence says he’s on ‘the road to a full recovery' after surgery to implant pacemaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he is back to work and "on the road to a full recovery" after undergoing surgery to install a pacemaker last week.

"Great to be Back to Work Today! My Doctors say I’m on the road to a full recovery! I will always be grateful for their caring professionalism and the Prayers and Kind Words from So Many across the Country," Pence wrote on Twitter. "Thanks So Much! God is good. Onward."

Pence followed up the update on his health with a tweet of support for the newly formed America First Policy Institute and a tweet of condolence for the family of former Democratic Vice President Walter Mondale, who he called a "truly good man."

Mondale died Monday at age 93.

Earlier this month, Pence launched "Advancing American Freedom," a political advocacy group.

PENCE UNDERGOES ROUTINE SURGERY TO IMPLANT PACEMAKER

The former vice president underwent a routine surgery after experiencing a slow heart rate. Pence, 61, had the successful procedure to implant the device on Wednesday at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, according to a press release.

Pence first disclosed an asymptomatic heart blockage in 2016 after becoming the GOP’s nominee for vice president.

The former Indiana governor is considered a potential candidate for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024. Pence has yet to say whether he intends to run for office.

Pence aides generally brush off talk of the next presidential election. They insist he is focused on his family and next year’s midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to regain at least one chamber of Congress.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.