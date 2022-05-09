Pence says the 'sanctity of life' will spark ‘renewed enthusiasm’ for Republicans in midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence anticipates that the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade will spark "renewed enthusiasm" for Republicans in the midterm elections, and predicts voters will elect state-level officials who share their respect for the sanctity of life.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Saturday, Pence said the "right to life" issue will animate Republican voters more so than Democratic voters. The former vice president's remarks come just days after a draft court opinion overturning landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade leaked out of the Supreme Court.

"I honestly believe that there is no more important issue in the life of the nation than the sanctity of life," Pence said. "And so for me, that's that's where this debate lies," Pence said.

"Now with regard to its impact on elections, I must tell you that, look, the failed policies of the Biden administration are almost too many to recount. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the emboldening of the enemies of freedom around the world. The inflation at a 40-year high, the worst border crisis in history, a crime wave in our cities. All are a testament to the failed left-wing policies of the Biden administration."

"And I fully expect that voters are going to carry their strong feelings about that into the voting booth."

"But also, I think that should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and return the question of abortion to the states, that I think it is likely that voters around the country are going to be looking for women and men of principle at the state level in renewed ways. Looking at governors, looking at who represents them in their state house. And in light of who shares their values, particularly when it comes to the right to life."

"So there's much talk about on the left about this animating their voters. But I believe that there are, there are tens of millions of Americans who cherish the right to life, who will vote with renewed enthusiasm for governors and state legislators if they know that they then have the ability to shape laws that will respect the sanctity of life."

I hope and pray the draft opinion becomes the published majority opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States, and that those five justices have the courage of their convictions to send Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs," Pence told Fox News Digital, saying the states is where the abortion debate belongs.

He continued, "Now, that will not end the debate over abortion. It will simply open up a new battlefield in the cause of life."

"I'm heartened by more than half of the states of the country that have been advancing pro-life legislation. But I would welcome the opportunity to make the case in all 50 states and all the territories of this country, and that we must restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law. But I think we need to meet this moment with resolve and compassion."

"I frankly believe that there's been a dual tragedy the last 50 years in abortion since Roe v. Wade. One is that we've lost we've lost 62 million boys and girls, lives of incalculable value that were ended before their birth. But there's also been generations of women who've endured regret and heartache that can last a lifetime. And so I think we need to meet this moment with resolve."

"We need to pray the Supreme Court has the courage of their convictions. But I also think we need to bathe this moment in compassion for those who were caught up in the abortion culture in the last 50 years. Let them know that there is redemption. There is grace. And there's healing for our country."