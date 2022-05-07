Pence calls Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ extremism charge a ‘desperate’ deflection by admin ‘grasping for straws’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence calls President Biden’s "MAGA crowd" extremism charge a "desperate" deflection by the administration "grasping for straws" due to its tanking approval rating.

Biden labeled MAGA as the "most extreme" political organization in recent U.S. history on Wednesday, in reaction to a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, and support by Republicans for the end of federal protections for abortion and returning that power to states.

"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" Biden asked. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history—-in recent American history."

"With all due respect, President Biden sounds desperate. It sounds like the rhetoric of an administration grasping for straws," Pence told Fox News Digital during an exclusive interview Saturday ahead of his commencement speech at Patrick Henry College in Virginia.

"I mean, look, the president's approval rating speaks for itself. He is exploring of the bowels of American approval numbers in modern history. And it's because the American people see the failed policies of this administration at home and abroad," Pence continued.

Last month, Biden's approval rating tumbled to the lowest point of his presidency, with just 33% of Americans approving of his job performance.

"And I think there's no amount of, you know, any effort by this administration to demean the 74 million people that supported this [MAGA] movement. And millions of Americans who know our economy can be strong, our borders can be secure, and that that America can be respected on the world stage and our values can be respected in our courts, [values] that they love."

Pence said that Biden's dig at MAGA will likely have the opposite effect that he may have anticipated.

"That kind of rhetoric [by Biden] will only serve to motivate people that share our values and our vision for the country to turn out to vote," said the former vice president.

Pence told Fox News Digital Saturday that Biden's remarks were likely an attempt to distract from his "failed policies" over the last year as the country approaches midterm elections in November.

"I honestly believe that there is no more important issue in the life of the nation than the sanctity of life," Pence said. "And so for me, that's that's where this debate lies," Pence said.

"Now with regard to its impact on elections, I must tell you that, look, the failed policies of the Biden administration are almost too many to recount. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the emboldening of the enemies of freedom around the world. The inflation at a 40-year high, the worst border crisis in history, a crime wave in our cities. All are a testament to the failed left-wing policies of the Biden administration."

"And I fully expect that voters are going to carry their strong feelings about that into the voting booth."

Biden's comments digging at MAGA last week came after former President Trump, Pence and other former administration officials lauded the draft opinion, calling it a win for the sanctity of life.

"MAGA is saving America," Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday in response to Biden's remarks. "Our country is going to hell. MAGA is saving America."