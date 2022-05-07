Pence decries planned abortion activist disruptions of Mother's Day church services: 'Totally unacceptable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former Vice President Mike Pence strongly condemned anticipated disruptions by abortion activists outside of Catholic churches over Mother's Day weekend, days after a draft court opinion overturning landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade leaked out of the Supreme Court.

Pence sat down with Fox News Digital Saturday before he delivered a commencement address at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, during which he called planned protests at churches "unacceptable."

"Well, every American has a right to peaceful protest, peaceable assemblies guaranteed in the Constitution. But the rumors that there will be a disruption of church services on Mother's Day is totally unacceptable," Pence told Fox News Digital.

"And I also think it's absolutely imperative, as I'm sure is the case, that we see to the safety and security of all the members of the Supreme Court of the United States. But I'm confident that this Supreme Court will not be intimidated."

Pence called the leak out of the Supreme Court a "despicable act" and emphasized that those who are responsible must be held to account.

"I have long believed that Roe v. Wade was not only morally wrong, but deeply legally flawed," Pence told Fox News Digital, pointing to the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's statements admitting that it is a hard case to defend on legal grounds.

"I hope and pray that the majority of the court will return the question of abortion to the states and the American people where it belongs. Now, that will not end the debate over abortion. It will simply open up a new battlefield in the cause of life," Pence explained.

JOHN ROBERTS: SUPREME COURT DRAFT LEAK 'ABSOLUTELY APPALLING'

"I think we need to meet this moment with resolve and compassion," he continued, saying that it includes allowing those who were "caught up" in abortion culture over the last 50 years to know that this is an opportunity for redemption, grace and ultimate healing for the country.

However, pro-abortion activists organized by the group "Ruth Sent Us" have published the home addresses of the six conservative justices and are planning to gather at their private residences to protest the likely overturn of Roe.

The White House this week wouldn't tell abortion activists to avoid Supreme Court justice's homes, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki instead saying that Biden believes in "peaceful protests," but the administration had no "official U.S. government position on where people protest."

Pence applauded Chief Justice John Robert's remarks this week that the leaked opinion in the case is "appalling," but would not impact the court's final opinion.

"A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling," Roberts said on Thursday in Atlanta during an annual meeting of lawyers and judges from the federal 11th Circuit. "If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish."

"I was heartened by Chief Justice John Robert's statement that the leak, which was clearly designed to influence the outcome in the Dobbs case, would not affect the court's doing its work. And I'm confident about that," the former vice president told Fox News Digital.

Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was genuine – although the draft dates back to February, and it does not represent the current or final opinion of the court.

Pence continued to project confidence in the eventual overturn of Roe, saying during the interview he has great confidence that the three Trump-Pence appointed Supreme Court justices will stand behind the majority decision as outlined in the draft brief.

"Whoever this individual was, if their intention was to change the outcome of this case, they will fail. Because I do believe that the conservative majority on the court, including three of whom were appointed in the Trump-Pence administration, will do their job. But I also believe that whatever the outcome of this case, we will never rest, we will never relent until the Supreme Court of the United States overturns Roe v. Wade and gives our country a new beginning for life."

Pence stated during the commencement speech once again that the justices must send Roe to "the ash heap of history where it belongs," sparking cheers from the graduates of the Christian school and their families.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final ruling in the case within the next two months.