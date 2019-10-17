Pelosi uses image in Trump tweet as Twitter cover photo

Just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they stormed out of a Wednesday meeting with President Trump on Syria, the California Democrat updated her Twitter cover banner with an image of her in a tense exchange with the president.

Supporters applauded Pelosi's decision to use the photo -- which was earlier tweeted out by the president -- as an example of standing up to a bully, while critics saw it as an example of the Democrats fighting the president at every turn.

Trump tweeted the image earlier and captioned it, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

The meeting, by all accounts, was unproductive. Schumer and Pelosi told reporters at the White House that Trump “had a meltdown,” and called the speaker either a "third-rate" politician of a "third-grade" politician.

"I pray for the president all the time, and I tell him that -- I pray for his safety and that of his family. Now, we have to pray for his health -- because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president," Pelosi said later.

As the Democrats walked out, Trump reportedly remarked, "I'll see you at the polls."

The bad blood between Trump and Pelosi has been widely reported and with the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, their relationship has deteriorated.

Pelosi most recently criticized Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria -- portraying it as an abandonment of the Syrian Kurds -- and has called for a formal impeachment inquiry into an alleged pressure campaign involving Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.