Pelosi hints at what Dems could include in next coronavirus bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday claimed that Democrats “won the day” in obtaining what they wanted from the Senate’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus response stimulus package, while hinting at other items she would like to see included in a forthcoming bill.

Pelosi described the negotiations as a “jiu-jitsu” moment in securing legislation that she described as worker-first instead of corporate-focused, but still said Democrats walked away with “not getting everything we want” out of the bill.

“As I’ve said, there are so many things we didn’t get in any of these bills yet in a way that we need to,” Pelosi said, referring not just to the Senate bill but to two previous bills that had already been approved.

Among them are a “better definition of who qualifies for family and medical leave,” greater OSHA protection for workers, a proposal for pensions that Pelosi said President Trump approved and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said could be in the next bill, a 15 percent increase in food stamps, and additional funds for state and local governments.

Pelosi also called for additional free medical services related to coronavirus

“We said free testing, free testing, free testing, but with free testing is the visit to the doctor’s office, the treatment that goes with it, and that has to be free as well,” she said, so people will not be discouraged from getting tested out of fear of having to pay large sums for treatment.

Pelosi was criticized by Republicans earlier this week for supposedly pushing for a "wish list" of liberal agenda items such as new emissions standards for airlines to be added to coronavirus legislation. She defended this in a CNN interview, saying that "if we're giving tens of billions of dollars to the airlines, we could at least have a shared value about what happens to the environment."