Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape had list of other people to target: police

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and assaulting her husband had a list of other people to target, according to police.

David DePape, 42, allegedly broke into Pelosi's home Friday morning and struck Paul Pelosi at least once with a hammer. Police now say they recovered a list belonging to DePape of other potential targets, though they stopped short of calling referring to it as a "hit list," according to CBS News.

The existence of the list has previously been reported, though police have yet to release any names on the list.

Police responded to the home at 2 a.m. on Friday to find DePape and Pelosi struggling over a hammer. Pelosi was reportedly able to call the police by saying he needed to go to the bathroom.

DePape, a conspiracy theorist who frequently posted online, has been "mentally ill for a long time," according to his purported ex-life partner, Oxane Taub.

Taub, herself a jailed nudist activist convicted on child abduction charges, claimed in an interview with ABC7 to have raised two sons with DePape, along with her daughter from a previous relationship.

Taub went on to detail one incident when DePape reportedly came home after disappearing for almost a year out of the blue.

"He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him. And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal," Taub said.

DePape faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies following the incident.

Nancy was seen visiting her husband in the hospital on Sunday, her first public appearance since the attack.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre compared the incident to the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol during an MSNBC appearance on Sunday, attributing the attack to Republican rhetoric.

"The thing that is probably the most haunting about when we hear the reports of this assailant, of the attacker that you were speaking of, is that he was yelling out the things that we heard during January 6, which is, ‘Where is Nancy?’" Jean-Pierre said. "And you know, again, we need to end this type of rhetoric. It needs to stop, and it is incredibly, incredibly dangerous."