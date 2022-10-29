Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a 'violent' man 'brutally attacked my husband Paul'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Paul Pelosi Jr. on father's condition after hammer attack: 'So far so good' Video

Paul Pelosi Jr. on father's condition after hammer attack: 'So far so good'

Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi, gave an update on his father's condition outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday. (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to all members of Congress that her family is "heartbroken" after a "violent man" attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, on early Friday morning in the couple's San Francisco residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(Left) Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. (Right) David DePape

(Left) Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. (Right) David DePape (Michael Short/ San Francisco Chronicle )

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," Nancy Pelosi said in the "Dear Colleague" letter to all members of Congress on Saturday.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that David DePape, 42, now faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack, which happened after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics