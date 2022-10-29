Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to all members of Congress that her family is "heartbroken" after a "violent man" attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, on early Friday morning in the couple's San Francisco residence.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," Nancy Pelosi said in the "Dear Colleague" letter to all members of Congress on Saturday.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said that David DePape, 42, now faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack, which happened after 2 a.m. on Friday.