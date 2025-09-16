Patel defends FBI pull-up test after Hirono decries it as gender bias in Senate showdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii clashed with FBI Director Kash Patel during a heated Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, questioning agency firing and counterterrorism priorities and even calling the bureau’s physical fitness requirements "harsh" for applicants.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Patel said, "Americans expect their FBI agents to be capable, resilient and ready to protect them.



"That’s why, under my watch, every field office is receiving more trained agents, more boots on the ground and a renewed commitment to getting out from behind the desks and back onto the streets where they’re needed most. We’re rebuilding a bureau that earns the public’s confidence by being present, prepared and physically ready to do the job."

The most viral clash came when Hirono pressed Patel on fitness standards.



'MOST TRANSPARENT' FBI EVER: PATEL UPDATES SENATE ON KIRK ASSASSINATION PROBE

"One question I had is that you are now requiring applicants to be able to do a certain kind of pull-ups, which a lot of women cannot because of physiological differences. Are you requiring these kinds of pull-ups?" Hirono asked.

Patel didn’t budge.

"We are requiring everybody to pass the 1811 standards at BFTC. If you want to chase down a bad guy, excuse me, and put him in handcuffs, you had better be able to do a pull-up."

Hirono replied, "There are concerns about whether or not being able to do these kinds of harsh pull-ups is really required of FBI agents."



KASH PATEL'S FBI LEADERSHIP UNDER SCRUTINY AHEAD OF SENATE JUDICIARY OVERSIGHT HEARING

Patel interjected, "Doing one pull-up is not harsh, and there are always medical exemptions to that."



According to the FBI recruitment website, "Starting in November 2025, pull-ups will be a required event for all candidates." For male recruits, 2-3 pull-ups are now a required minimum alongside the traditional Physical Fitness Test (PFT). For female candidates, one pull-up is the required minimum.

Any additional pull-ups count to a recruit's overall PFT score, with the maximum points received for 20 or more pull-ups capped at 10.



The White House's official X account, @RapidResponse47, shared the exchange in a now-viral clip on X.

Beyond fitness standards, Hirono accused Patel of being loyal to Trump rather than the FBI.

"Your most significant qualification … was your 100% loyalty to President Trump. And I fear that continues to be the motivating factor in your position as FBI director."

Patel rejected that claim.

"That is an entire falsehood. You can delete my 16 years of government service to multiple administrations all you want. … There was no loyalty then. There’s no loyalty now to anything but the Constitution."



Patel also used the hearing to share the bureau's wins under his leadership. He pointed to 409 cyber arrests this year and 169 convictions, a 42% increase from the same time last year.

He also said FBI reassignments were part of a "surge of resources" to combat violent crime. On accusations of reassignments, Patel said, "They never left their primary job. It is a surge of resources in law enforcement working with the interagency to combat violent crime and reduce crime in historical proportions."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI and the office of Sen. Mazie Hirono did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.