Joe Biden

Parkinson's disease specialist met with President Biden's physician in White House

A cardiologist from Walter Reed and a fourth, unidentified individual were also present at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Should Biden remain the Democratic presidential nominee? Video

Should Biden remain the Democratic presidential nominee?

Lifelong Democrat voter Daniel Kotzin and former Democrat Cata Truss react to President Biden's first sit-down interview post-CNN Presidential Debate on 'Fox News @ Night.'

A top neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center met with President Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, White House records show.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's disease expert, met with Dr. Kevin O'Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, records first reported by the New York Post show. 

The report comes as the 81-year-old president faces increased scrutiny over his age and mental acuity in the wake of a halting and stumbling debate performance on June 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

BIDEN REPEATEDLY DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER HE'D TAKE NEUROLOGICAL TEST: 'NO ONE SAID I HAD TO'

President Biden speaks in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. Records show that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson's disease expert, met with White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor at the residence clinic in January.  (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, also attended the 5 p.m. meeting, according to White House visitor logs. 

The fourth person in attendance has not been identified. 

The meeting happened on the same day Biden was at the White House and hosted House and Senate leaders to discuss Ukraine funding, the president's schedule shows. 

BIDEN TAKES BLAME FOR 'BAD NIGHT' IN DEBATE AGAINST TRUMP: 'MY FAULT, NO ONE ELSE'S FAULT'

Biden Kevin O'Conner

Biden speaks with White House Physician Kevin O'Connor as he arrives back at the White House in Washington, D.C. O'Connor has repeatedly affirmed that Biden is of sound mind and good bodily health in the run-up to the November election. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

O'Connor said Biden was "fit to serve" as president after performing a physical examination in February. 

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," the physician said at the time. 

Biden's physical included a neurological exam which specifically ruled out Parkinson's disease, O'Connor said. 

Joe Biden rally

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, with "VOTE" printed on her dress, gesture to supporters at a post-debate campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters following the debate that Biden has not had any recent medical exams. 

After Biden alluded to speaking with his physician following the debate, the press secretary clarified that it was just a "verbal check-in" about a recent, minor illness.

"He did have a short verbal check-in in the recent days about his cold, it wasn't a medical exam or a physical," Jean-Pierre said.

