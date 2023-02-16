Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

White House doctor says Biden 'fit to serve' as president: 'Healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old'

Biden's physical and mental state has been questioned since before he took office

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Biden's address on aerial objects 'too little too late': Mike Pence Video

Biden’s address on aerial objects ‘too little too late’: Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence responds to President Biden’s first address on the flying objects and discusses other political topics including the January 6 special counsel, the Ohio train derailment and the 2024 election.

President Biden remains in tip-top shape, according to White House physician Kevin O'Connor.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," his physical, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a Thursday memo request by Biden.

One lesion was discovered on his chest and removed. He still experiences stiff gait but hasn't worsened since last year. 

He continues to experience symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux from having to clear his throat more often, the report said. O'Connor said the reflux is the source of Biden's throat clearing and coughing.  

The results come as the president faces questions about his age as he has yet to formally declare whether he will seek reelection in 2024. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took aim at the president Wednesday, saying that politicians should have to take a mental cognitive test before assuming office. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, on March 31, 2022. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, on March 31, 2022.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

O'Connor noted that the most interval event for Biden in the past year was his upper respiratory infection from COVID-19 last summer. He said Biden's oxygen levels never fell below 97%. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

