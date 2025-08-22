Over 55 million visa holders subjected to continuous vetting amid Trump admin crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 55 million visa holders are now under continuous vetting as the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown.

The State Department first confirmed the move to the Associated Press, saying the reviews aim to determine whether individuals are ineligible to enter or remain in the country. The outlet added that if violations are found, visas will be revoked and if the individual is in the U.S., he or she could be subject to deportation.

"The Department’s continuous vetting includes all of the more than 55 million foreigners who currently hold valid U.S. visas," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson added that the department cancels visas when there are "indications of a potential ineligibility, which includes things like any indicators of overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization."

The information the department is reviewing in the vetting process includes law enforcement records and "any other information that comes to light" after the visa is issued that could indicate ineligibility.

"As part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to protect U.S. national security and public safety, since Inauguration Day, the State Department has revoked more than twice as many visas, including nearly four times as many student visas, as during the same time period last year," the spokesperson said.

The announcement came the same day Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would pause the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The decision likely stems from last week’s fatal crash in Florida, which allegedly involved an illegal immigrant truck driver.

Harjinder Singh is accused of making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike, causing an accident that killed three people. It is unclear how he obtained his license, as he failed an English proficiency assessment and could not correctly identify several highway signs. Singh has since been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

On Thursday, Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins traveled to California to take custody of Singh, who fled there after the crash. Collins vowed that Florida would hold Singh accountable and ensure justice was served.