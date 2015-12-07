O'Reilly: Obama 'incompetent' on Islamic State

Fox News host Bill O'Reilly said on his show Monday that the Obama administration's inability to effectively combat the Islamic terrorist network Islamic State is due in large part to the president's "incompetence."

While discussing the ongoing battle against the Islamic State with conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer, O'Reilly said many believe Obama deliberately chooses to take a weak stance against terrorism but that it is actually a matter of ineptitude.

"There are two schools of thought," O'Reilly said. "There is my school that says Mr. Obama is incompetent. … He's incompetent, can't do the job. But then there are the people who believe he's doing it all on purpose he wants to run the country down."

Krauthammer disputed O'Reilly's logic and posited that Obama is simply unanimated by the threat of the Islamic State.

