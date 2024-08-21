Oprah Winfrey makes surprise DNC appearance to rail against man she once considered running for office with

CHICAGO — Legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, when she slammed former President Trump and his vice president 24 years after she suggested he would make a good president.

"We know all the old tricks and tropes that are designed to distract us from what actually matters," Winfrey told the crowd at the United Center. "But we are beyond ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery. These are complicated times, people, and they require adult conversation. And I welcome those conversations because civilized debate is vital to democracy, and it is the best of America."

In another veiled shot at Trump, Winfrey said, "Now, there's a certain candidate that says if we just go to the polls this one time, that we'll never have to do it again. Well, you know what? You're looking at a registered independent who's proud to vote again and again and again because I'm an American. And that's what Americans do. Voting is the best of America."

Winfrey also took aim at Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, who faced criticism over comments about "childless cat ladies."

"When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowners' race or religion," Winfrey said. "We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted no. We just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady. Well, we try to get that cat out too. Cause we are a country of people who work hard for the money. We wish our brothers and sisters well. And we pray for peace."

Shortly after Winfrey criticized him, the Trump campaign posted a thank-you letter Winfrey wrote in 2000 suggesting that he would be a good president.

"Too bad we're not running for office," Winfrey wrote. "What a team!"

"I might have thought it back then," Winfrey said in a 2023 interview. "I might have thought it 23 years ago."

Oprah told the crowd in Chicago that she is "telling the truth" when she says "values and character matter."

"Most of all," Winfrey said, "in leadership and in life, you know, this is true, that decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024. And, and just plain common sense over loyalty to any individual."