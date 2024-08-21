CNN commentator scorches Dems blaming Trump at DNC: 'She's in the White House right now'

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings went viral after confronting Democrats with the "glaring" problem they face with Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 ticket.

"The gaffe that I still see in all of these speeches, as good as they were, is that she's in the White House right now. Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years," Jennings said on CNN during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention.

"For all the talk about divisions and problems in the country and people are hurting, Democrats have mostly controlled this country.... and somehow it's still all [former President] Trump's fault and somehow she hasn't been at the center of it," he continued.

"So to me, that's still the glaring hole of this campaign that hasn't yet been solved at this convention. How do you explain all the problems that will be solved, by the person who is currently in there, for the past 3.5 years, that is supposed to already be working on solving them?" he asked.

The political commentator's criticism came amid a chorus of enthusiasm from liberal commentators on the network praising former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama's speeches that night.

The Obamas each took shots at the GOP nominee during their time on stage and drew a contrast between Trump's presidency and one under Harris.

Jennings' warning about the pitfalls of Harris, the incumbent vice president, blaming Trump for the current administration's ongoing problems, went viral on social media.

One post sharing the CNN clip attracted over 2 million views on Wednesday.

Since President Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race, Harris has enjoyed a deluge of positive media coverage and her approval numbers have surged.

A new poll from the Associated Press found that 48% of Americans now have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris, up from 39% earlier this year.

According to a study by the conservative Media Research Center, the media's coverage of Harris has been 84% positive, compared to former President Trump, whose coverage has been 89% negative. The MRC evaluated comments from reporters, anchors and other guests on the NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News evening shows since July 21.

