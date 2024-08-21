Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN commentator scorches Dems blaming Trump at DNC: 'She's in the White House right now'

'Democrats have mostly controlled this country.... and somehow it's still all Trump's fault and somehow [Harris] hasn't been at the center of it,' Scott Jennings said

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
CNN commentator shares 'glaring' problem with Harris camp blaming Trump for country's problems Video

CNN commentator shares 'glaring' problem with Harris camp blaming Trump for country's problems

CNN commentator Scott Jennings argued that Democrats have failed to address how Vice President Harris will solve the country's problems, despite Democrats controlling the White House for 12 of the last 16 years.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings went viral after confronting Democrats with the "glaring" problem they face with Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2024 ticket.

"The gaffe that I still see in all of these speeches, as good as they were, is that she's in the White House right now. Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years," Jennings said on CNN during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention.

"For all the talk about divisions and problems in the country and people are hurting, Democrats have mostly controlled this country.... and somehow it's still all [former President] Trump's fault and somehow she hasn't been at the center of it," he continued. 

"So to me, that's still the glaring hole of this campaign that hasn't yet been solved at this convention. How do you explain all the problems that will be solved, by the person who is currently in there, for the past 3.5 years, that is supposed to already be working on solving them?" he asked.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TROLLS HARRIS, RELEASES POLICY WEBSITE FOR HER AFTER WEEKS OF SILENCE
 

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on CNN

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings criticized Democrats for seeming to ignore that Vice President Harris has been in the White House for the past 3.5 years while blaming former President Trump for the country's problems. (CNN/Screenshot)

The political commentator's criticism came amid a chorus of enthusiasm from liberal commentators on the network praising former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama's speeches that night. 

The Obamas each took shots at the GOP nominee during their time on stage and drew a contrast between Trump's presidency and one under Harris.

Jennings' warning about the pitfalls of Harris, the incumbent vice president, blaming Trump for the current administration's ongoing problems, went viral on social media.

One post sharing the CNN clip attracted over 2 million views on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention

A conservative CNN commentator said that Democrats faced a "glaring" problem with Vice President Harris on the 2024 ticket. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

DEMONSTRATORS SHOUT 'F--- YOU' AT CHICAGO POLICE, MORE THAN 70 ARRESTED ON 2ND NIGHT OF DNC

Since President Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race, Harris has enjoyed a deluge of positive media coverage and her approval numbers have surged.

A new poll from the Associated Press found that 48% of Americans now have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris, up from 39% earlier this year. 

According to a study by the conservative Media Research Center, the media's coverage of Harris has been 84% positive, compared to former President Trump, whose coverage has been 89% negative. The MRC evaluated comments from reporters, anchors and other guests on the NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News evening shows since July 21.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.