Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to begin second term

Stitt was easily re-elected to OK's governorship in November

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and other statewide elected officials are preparing to take their oaths of office on Monday ahead of a legislative session in which lawmakers are expected to consider cutting taxes amid record revenue collections.

An inaugural ceremony will be held Monday on the south steps of the Capitol followed by an inaugural ball Monday evening at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Separate balls were held over the weekend in Tulsa and Enid.

2022 OKLAHOMA ELECTION RESULTS

Stitt, a wealthy mortgage company owner and political newcomer when he was first elected in 2018, easily won reelection in November to a second, four-year term. On the campaign trail, he boasted of record-level state savings and funding for public schools under his watch, and the state’s rapid emergence from pandemic-related closures that helped the economy rebound quickly. He defeated Democrat Joy Hofmeister by more than 13 percentage points, tallying huge margins of victory across rural Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA GOV. KEVIN STITT HITS MEDIA FOR FUELING 'DISTRUST', REJECTS ITS ABORTION COVERAGE

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be sworn in for a second term on Monday.

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be sworn in for a second term on Monday. (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

Stitt is expected to present his proposed budget and deliver his fifth State of the State speech to the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes Feb. 6. In his speech, the Republican governor will likely urge lawmakers to approve cuts to both the state sales tax on groceries and the individual and corporate income tax rates that he has called for in recent years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stitt also is expected to push again for a school voucher program that would allow state funds to be used for tuition at private schools, including religious schools. That issue has proven a thorny one in the Legislature, with a similar proposal failing to pass the state Senate amid bipartisan opposition. The plan is even more unpopular in the House, where many rural lawmakers contend it would siphon funding away from public schools there.

More from Politics