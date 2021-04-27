Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs heartbeat bill, creates 2nd Amendment sanctuary and more in busy week

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a flurry of new laws this week, signifying a half-dozen policy wins for Republicans – including a heartbeat abortion ban and making the Sooner State a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Four new bills he signed crack down on abortions – a fifth honors the Second Amendment and a sixth makes it harder for cities to defund their police departments.

Stitt had promised on the campaign trail to sign any pro-life legislation that reached his desk and tweeted Tuesday that he is "proud to be called the most pro-life governor."

"I will continue to keep my promise and sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hits my desk," he wrote.

H.B. 2441 is the heartbeat bill, which bans abortions once a fetus has a detectable rhythm. Violating it could result in a murder charge against the doctor.

H.B. 1102 states that doctors who perform abortions that are not "medically necessary" can lose their medical licenses.

H.B. 1904 limits the types of doctors who can legally perform abortions, and S.B. 918 is set to immediately outlaw abortions in Oklahoma if the Supreme Court were ever to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent.

S.B. 631 reaffirms in state law that the Second Amendment right to bear arms "shall not be infringed" by federal, state or local authorities.

Over the weekend, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a similar sanctuary bill in his state, aimed at protecting residents from any new federal firearm regulations or bans.

S.B. 825 mandates that if city voters approve measures that raise taxes for a specific purpose, like for their police or fire department, the government must spend it as intended and can’t redirect or change the funds without another referendum, according to the Oklahoma City-based KOCO.

With the coronavirus vaccine becoming more widely available, he also signed a new law blocking the government from shutting down places of worship.