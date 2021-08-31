Oklahoma congressman allegedly threatened embassy staff while trying to enter Afghanistan: report

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin allegedly threatened embassy staffers in Tajikistan when needing assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, in his attempt to enter neighboring Afghanistan, according to a report.

Mullin, a Republican, planned to hire a helicopter to enter Afghanistan and rescue five American citizens – a woman, and her four children, and he sought the ambassador's help, the Washington Post reported. He needed assistance bypassing Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits.

But when embassy officials told him no, Mullin allegedly threatened U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan, John Mark Pommersheim, and embassy staff, according to the paper.

"To say this is extremely dangerous is a massive understatement," a State Department official told the Post.

As of late Tuesday, officials said they are currently unsure of Mullin’s whereabouts.

Congressman Mullin's office, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office, and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to late-night requests for comment from Fox News.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced that all U.S. troops have departed Afghanistan. The final C-17 carrying service members lifted off from the airport at 3:29 pm U.S. Eastern Time.

The removal of U.S. troops met the Aug. 31 deadline the Biden administration agreed to with the Taliban -- officially ending America’s longest war.

Mullin tweeted Monday that Americans stranded in Afghanistan were "left to defend themselves from terrorists overrunning the country."

"One motto of our military is ‘leave no man behind,'" he wrote. "But today, that’s exactly what President Biden did."

It was the second time Mullin attempted to travel into Afghanistan, according to the paper. He traveled to Greece last week and asked permission to enter Afghanistan, but the Pentagon denied his request to visit Kabul, an administration official said.

Last week, Reps. Seth Moulton D-Mass., and Peter Meijer R-Mich., visited Afghanistan, prompting backlash from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic aides in Congress.