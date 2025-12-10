FCC, state AGs to join forces in crackdown on China-linked communications technology

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and four state attorneys general are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) creating a partnership to share information and coordinate oversight of high-risk communications technology.

A draft of the MOU, viewed by Fox News Digital, outlines plans to strengthen consumer protection by targeting communications equipment and services, particularly those originating from China or subject to influence by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The MOU between the Attorneys General of Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The FCC confirmed to Fox News Digital that Carr met with the attorneys general on Wednesday morning.

For the first time, the agreement will bring federal and state authorities together to share intelligence on China-linked communications technology, coordinate enforcement against security threats, protect consumers from compromised devices and close jurisdictional enforcement gaps.

"The Chairman is actively partnering with state attorneys general across the country to promote national security," the FCC said.

A person familiar with the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described the discussion as "exceptionally productive," and said it highlighted the need for faster information sharing and stronger safeguards against CCP-linked companies that attempt to infiltrate U.S. markets by rebranding their products to conceal their Chinese origins.

"This strengthened federal–state partnership reflects the Trump Administration’s decisive leadership in turning policy into action and safeguarding the American people from foreign adversaries," the person told Fox News Digital, warning that U.S. manufacturers and retailers should immediately halt the sale of banned Chinese components "or they will likely face swift federal and state enforcement actions."

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said that after the meeting, the state attorneys general are "eager to deepen our coordination with the federal government as we work to stop CCP-linked technology from endangering American consumers."

"We are taking decisive action to keep Communist China out of our homes and networks. This partnership reinforces our commitment to confront and shut down malign Chinese influence in America’s communications infrastructure."

The move comes amid mounting concerns that Beijing is using Chinese-made communications equipment to undermine U.S. security and gain strategic footholds in critical networks.