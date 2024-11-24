Nancy Mace fires back at AOC, critics of trans bathroom ban: 'Height of hypocrisy'

South Carolina lawmaker Nancy Mace sparked a wildfire from critics like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., when she proposed a resolution to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

After the progressive Democrat claimed Mace and supporters of the bill were "endangering women and girls," Mace fired back.

"It's really the height of hypocrisy," Mace said on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday. "It just goes to show [Democrats'] lie. They don't want to protect women. They never have wanted to protect women, and their policies will only endanger more women and girls."

Mace, who has vocalized being a survivor of rape and sexual abuse, introduced the resolution last week. She told Fox News Digital, "the sanctity of protecting women and standing up against the Left’s systematic erasure of biological women starts here in the nation’s Capitol."

The measure will prohibit "members, officers, and employees of the House from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex, and for other purposes," according to text previewed by Fox News Digital.

"It's just ludicrous to me that women who are victims of abuse should be forced to undress or go to the bathroom next to a man," Mace told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

It comes just before the first openly transgender lawmaker, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., is set to join Congress in January.

Mace's legislation would charge the House sergeant at arms with enforcing the rule.

AOC heavily criticized the legislation while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Wednesday.

"What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls. Because if you ask them, 'what is your plan on how to enforce this?' They won't come up with an answer," she said.

"What it inevitably results in are women and girls who are primed for assault...because people are going to want to check their private parts in suspecting who is trans and who is cis and who's doing what... Because she wants to suspect and point fingers at who she thinks is trans is disgusting."

The New York lawmaker even accused Mace of wanting women to "drop trow" to enforce the resolution.

Mace rejected that notion, saying, "[AOC's] not telling the truth. No one has ever said that women should drop trow. That's really disgusting."

Since announcing the resolution, Mace has endured a slew of threats and even public accostation.

"It's sad and surprising that in 2024 I have to go on TV and on social media to explain to the radical left that men shouldn't be allowed in women's restrooms, that women shouldn't be forced to undress in front of men."

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.