DHS exposes violent record of illegal alien who shot police officers, critically injured civilian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal alien who shot and seriously wounded a 61-year-old civilian and injured four police officers in Omaha previously had a violent record, the Department of Homeland Security revealed.

Officials said Salvadoran national Juan Ayala-Ramos, 28, who was previously identified as Juan Melgar-Ayala, injured four officers at a QuikTrip in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday before being killed at the scene by responding officers. Ayala-Ramos was reportedly on the run after an earlier shooting at a neighborhood grocery store that left 61-year-old Michael Kasper seriously injured. Police said the suspect had no known motive or connection to the victim.

According to DHS, Ayala-Ramos has a previous criminal record, including charges of assault by strangulation in 2019. He was also arrested for burglary and possession of a stolen firearm in 2021.

The agency said that Ayala-Ramos illegally entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor in June 2007. His removal case was closed by an immigration judge later that same year.

ICE WARNS ILLINOIS IS RELEASING VIOLENT CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS DESPITE DETAINERS, RISKING PUBLIC SAFETY

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented that "despite multiple previous criminal arrests, he remained at large in American communities."

McLaughlin said that "this violent criminal illegal from El Salvador shot four police officers and a 61-year-old man in cold blood in Omaha on December 3." She added that "DHS sends our condolences to Michael Kasper, who is in serious condition, and all officers involved in these horrific attacks and prayers for a full recovery."

"We are thankful for the Omaha Police Department for their brave actions to stop this criminal’s shooting rampage," she added.

Court records indicate Ayala-Ramos had a history of felony burglary convictions in Douglas County, according to local media KETV. In 2021, he reportedly entered no-contest pleas to two burglary charges tied to a series of business break-ins and thefts. He also admitted guilt in multiple traffic-related cases involving driving without a valid license or proof of insurance, the outlet said.

The Omaha Police Department said of Ayala-Ramos that "family members have reported he suffered from mental health-related issues." The department said, "Detectives are continuing to investigate how he obtained the handgun used in both violent incidents."

MEXICAN GANGS OFFERING UP TO $50K BOUNTIES FOR ICE AGENT ASSASSINATIONS IN US, DHS SAYS

Authorities said six responding officers chased Ayala-Ramos to a QuikTrip, where the suspect immediately ran into the men’s restroom wearing a face mask. Another bystander was reportedly inside the restroom before being rescued. The suspect fired at least 16 rounds and injured four officers before being fatally shot, according to the officials.

Authorities released the identities of the officers, who sustained injuries from either gunfire or shrapnel. Sgt. Emilio Luna sustained a gunshot wound to his foot; Detective Brock Rengo suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his leg; Detective Jordan Brandt sustained a gunshot wound to his leg; and Detective Christopher Brown suffered a shrapnel injury to his foot, the police said. Detective Kyle Graber and Sgt. Jonathon Holtrop were reportedly not injured in the exchange.

Prior to the shootout at the gas station, Ayala-Ramos allegedly opened fire on Michael Kasper, 61, at the neighborhood grocery store Phil’s Foodway. Kasper was reportedly grabbing a shopping cart when Ayala-Ramos exited his own vehicle and began firing a handgun, striking him multiple times.

Investigators recovered 15 shell casings from the parking lot, and Kasper was hospitalized in serious condition but is expected to survive, the police said.

NEW JERSEY TWINS CHARGED IN THREATS TO KILL DHS OFFICIAL, ‘SHOOT ICE ON SIGHT’

Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said the incident further proves "Nebraska must continue to do our part to assist the Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security in their efforts to get criminal, illegal aliens off our streets."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This keeps Nebraska safe. It keeps America safe. I’m proud that we are stepping up and making a difference for our country," said Pillen, adding, "Thank God the OPD officers shot by Melgar-Ayala face non-life threatening injuries. The men and women of law enforcement are heroes — and protect us every day."

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.