Ohio businesses face forced closure over mask policy violations, Gov. DeWine says

Ohio businesses face temporary, forced closure if patrons do not wear face coverings, the state’s governor said on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases throughout the U.S. rise.

Gov. DeWine, a Republican, said in an address that the state is in the midst of its “third wave” of infections, dubbing it more intense, widespread and dangerous than previous spikes.

He emphasized that the state issued a mask order on July 23, which was reissued on Wednesday with additional provisions, including forced business closures of up to 24 hours if establishments are found to allow mask-less workers and/or patrons.

A first violation, however, entails a written warning.

“We must do this to protect our frontline workers,” DeWine said.

New restrictions are also pending on open congregate areas, bars, restaurants and fitness centers.

Confirmed cases in Ohio reached the second-highest daily level of the pandemic on Wednesday, at nearly 5,900 cases.

On Tuesday, there were over 6,500 cases.

DeWine also mentioned promising new developments regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine – though widespread dissemination for an approved vaccine is not expected until next spring.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday also reinstated new restrictions on bars, gyms and private home gatherings on Wednesday, which are slated to go into effect on Friday.

