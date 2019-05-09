Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders set to unveil 'radical' proposal to tackle 'greed' of banking, credit card industry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to unveil a “radical” new policy proposal with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday that will take on the “greed” of the banking and credit card industry.

“New policy proposal dropping tomorrow with a special Senate co-lead,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s radical, which I always love, and we’re keeping more coins in your pocket, which I also love.”

The proposal will be revealed in a Facebook livestream at 12 p.m. EST.

A press release from Sanders didn’t divulge any details about the proposal except that the legislation will focus on combating the “the greed of the credit card and banking industries, and to protect consumers across the country.”

Sanders, who has long been a critic of banks and Wall Street, is among the top 2020 presidential candidates, polling just behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ocasio-Cortez has also echoed Sanders’ criticism of Wall Street and has been urging Congress to strengthen the regulatory regime of Wall Street.

Given the stakes of the 2020 race, the legislation by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez is likely to be rolled out more carefully than the New York Democrat’s previous proposal, the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal, a radical plan to radically transform the economy, was mocked after the office of Ocasio-Cortez published a Q&A document in which it claimed that it wants to make air travel obsolete and give economic security even to those “unwilling” to work.