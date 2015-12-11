Obama visits Pentagon Monday to discuss Islamic State

!--StartFragment-->

The president will visit the Pentagon on Monday to discuss the country's strategy against the Islamic State with members of his national security team.

Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said Friday that the president's meeting will focus on steps to "strengthen the execution of our strategy and hasten the defeat of ISIL."

"I expect him both to hear what we're doing, and continue to say what he's told me and General Dunford, certainly for the military campaign, which is that he wants us to continue to come to him with proposals for ways that we can strengthen the campaign consistent with our overall strategic approach," Carter said during a joint press conference Friday afternoon.

