Obama going to service for plant explosion victims

The White House says President Barack Obama will attend a memorial service for victims of the fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, Texas.

The service is scheduled for Thursday at Baylor University.

Last week's blast left 14 people dead and injured 200 others. The explosion was largely overshadowed by the Boston Marathon bombing.

Federal and state investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire that set off the explosion. Authorities say there are no signs of criminal intent.

Obama was already scheduled to be in Texas this week. He'll headline a Democratic fundraiser in Dallas Wednesday night, and then attend a dedication ceremony for President George W. Bush's library.