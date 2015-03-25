Obama Determined to Nominate a Female

In choosing the next Supreme Court nominee, President Obama seemed determined to fill the vacancy with a female. The President interviewed four strong women to fill the vacant bench seat: First female Solicitor General of the United States Elena Kagan, U.S. Court of Appeals Federal Judge Diane Wood, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and his ultimate choice, U.S. Court of Appeals Federal Judge Sonia Sotomayor. A senior White House official says the President was "very interested in her from the start." All four women were interviewed at the White House last week and the President informed Judge Sotomayor of his decision in a telephone call about 9pm on Monday.

If confirmed, current Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would get some company since Justice Sandra Day O'Connor retired three years ago.

