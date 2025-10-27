NYC voters embrace democratic socialism as AOC, Sanders stump for Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several New York City voters, who spoke to Fox News Digital at a Sunday rally, said New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are the future of the Democratic Party.

Thousands of voters gathered at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Sunday for the "New York is Not for Sale" rally in support of Mamdani, the 34-year-old self-identified democratic socialist and frontrunner in the race for Gracie Mansion. Flanked by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the trio of democratic socialists rallied the large crowd on the first weekend of early voting in the city.

"There's going to be no party unless they are the future," Nuala O'Doherty-Naranjo, an immigration lawyer who lives in Ocasio-Cortez's district in Jackson Heights, Queens, told Fox News Digital.

When asked if she identifies as a democratic socialist, like Mamdani, Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders, O'Doherty-Naranjo said, "DSA all the way."

Mamdani is a member of New York City's chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. The DSA has endorsed his candidacy and some of its members delivered remarks during the star-studded rally on Sunday.

Hallie, who lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, said she supports Mamdani for the "obvious reasons," including representing "every New Yorker" with his commitment to affordability and safety.

She said that Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez are "absolutely" the future of the Democratic Party and that his candidacy gives her hope.

"I feel like that's very clear with the turnout for this election, for the primaries, and just like seeing the people that are here filling a stadium just to support him, I think that's a big indication of the future," Hallie said.

More than 10,000 supporters packed into Forest Hills Stadium on Sunday, according to the Mamdani campaign.

"To me, socialism just means that there's more advocacy and more attention being paid to the working class, the people who are actually uplifting society and working to make it what it is," Hallie said, explaining that, to her, socialism is about everyone paying their fair share.

"I speak the language of democratic socialism only because he spoke it first," Mamdani said of Sanders as the crowd joined him in declaring, "New York is not for sale" on Sunday.

The trio has invigorated the Democratic Party's progressive base at a time when Democrats are still grappling with devastating losses in 2024 as growing discontent with President Donald Trump's sweeping, second-term agenda.

A slew of state and local leaders also joined the rally, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., who endorsed Mamdani last month and has since campaigned for him.

Hochul was heckled by attendees several times during her remarks, who chanted, "Tax the rich!"

Mamdani's plan to raise taxes on corporations and the top 1% of New Yorkers to pay for his campaign promises, like free childcare, free buses and city-run grocery stores, would require Hochul's approval, and the governor has ruled out raising taxes.

"I hear ya," Hochul responded as the stadium erupted with pleas to "tax the rich!"

"I love everything Zoran is bringing to the table as far as giving a new sort of energy and enthusiasm to New York City politics, actually caring about the citizens of New York City, finding life to be affordable and enjoyable and healthy for all of us. I don't see how anybody couldn't get behind that," Matt Ransdell, who lives in Manhattan's Washington Heights, told Fox News Digital.

Ransdell said Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez "could be" the future of the Democratic Party, adding that the democratic socialist movement of Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani is "so fresh and encouraging."

"There's something incredibly communal about it," Ransdell said. "The way I feel actually bonded, even here at this rally, it's insane. The energy is infectious," he said.

"The voice of the younger generation is speaking as loud as it can, and if the older generation isn't willing to listen, we're going to have a problem," Randsell added.

Lane, another New Yorker who attended Sunday's rally, said he hopes they are the future.

"Look, not everyone's going to support him," Lane said. "He's got maybe a brand that's a little bit further ahead of what some people's tastes are, but I certainly support him. I certainly hope that that's the direction that the party goes in."

Lane said he "absolutely" identifies as a democratic socialist, "maybe even further if that's possible."

Jessica, who lives in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and works for Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led progressive political action group, said Mamdani's campaign has "energized a lot of young people," inspiring them to get out and vote.

She said Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez "both understand the affordability crisis that young people face right now and are both actually proposing policies to fight that and make young adults' lives better."

"Young people are the future of the Democratic Party," Jessica said. "I think it's young voters who are canvassing, getting out there, making their voices heard, that's who's shaping it," she said.

The latest Fox News survey, conducted Oct. 10-14, ahead of the first general election debate last week, revealed that Mamdani has a substantial lead in the race.

According to the poll, Mamdani has a 21-point lead among New York City registered voters with 49% of voters backing Mamdani, while 28% go for Cuomo and 13% favor Sliwa.

Mamdani also rose above the 50% threshold among likely voters, garnering 52% support, while Cuomo picked up 28%, and Sliwa received just 14%.