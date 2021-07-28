NYC to give $100 to those getting COVID-19 vaccine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any city-run vaccination site will receive a $100 incentive starting Friday, July 30.

"For any New Yorker who goes to a city-run site to get vaccinated, we’ll say thank you, we’re really glad that you got vaccinated for yourself, for your family, for your community, and here’s $100 to thank you for doing the right thing and to encourage people," de Blasio announced.

This is the latest of many incentives being offered in New York and around the country. At Wesleyan University, Connecticut, where COVID-19 vaccinations are a requirement, officials are offering 50 scholarships worth $25,000.

Missouri, the state with the fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate, has made nearly 6,000 of its state workers eligible to receive $100 in gift cards. In Alabama, people aged 16 and older who choose to be vaccinated can drive their car two laps on the Talladega Superspeedway.

Private companies are also offering incentives. Several child care facilities have offered free services to parents getting a vaccine or recovering from vaccination, including Bright Horizons, KinderCare, LearningCare Group, and YMCA.

De Blasio pointed out that the cash incentive is not the only reward vaccinated New Yorkers will receive — they will also be allowed to attend several upcoming concerts in the city.

"You then qualify to do everything else that’s wonderful in this city. Including the amazing concerts coming up. You can’t go to those concerts unless you’re vaccinated," the mayor said. "The fight against COVID continues. The focus on vaccination continues, that’s how we’re going to build our recovery."

De Blasio announced that the city will be requiring all city employees to get the vaccine or be tested weekly.

"If you are a city employee and you're unvaccinated you must wear a mask indoors at work. We will not tolerate any decision to do otherwise because this is about protecting peoples' health and well being," the mayor said.