NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit by cab, being evaluated by doctors

New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was "struck" by a cab Friday morning as he made his way to a live radio show in New York City.

According to a statement regarding the incident, Sliwa was "struck by a yellow cab," but was able to "complete his hour-long scheduled show" at WABC.

The statement also noted that the campaign had "postponed" Sliwa's Friday evening schedule "so that medical professionals can check out Sliwa at Lenox Hill Hospital."

The 2021 New York City mayoral election is scheduled for next Tuesday, November 2, 2021.