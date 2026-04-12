NYC mayor touts ‘socialist’ wins in first 100 days alongside Bernie Sanders

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked his first 100 days in office Sunday alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, touting what he described as sweeping achievements driven by government intervention.

Mamdani cited key wins, including securing $1.2 billion for universal child care, advancing plans for five publicly owned grocery stores, pursuing legal action against landlords, and boosting investment in services such as sanitation and infrastructure.

In a reference to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her critique that socialists "eventually run out of other people’s money," Mamdani defended his administration’s approach.

"I have thought often of the Margaret Thatcher's quote, the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money," he said. "If anything, my friends, it seems that you eventually need a socialist to clean up the mess,"

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Sanders also praised the mayor’s agenda, calling it an inspiration for strengthening communities.

"This is the first time I was ever introduced by someone who talked proudly about democratic socialism," Sanders said. "And it feels great."

Mamdani highlighted additional policy priorities during his first three months in office.

To address rising food costs, he proposed opening five publicly owned, affordable grocery stores — one in each borough — by the end of his first term, a proposal critics say represents a departure from free-market principles. Critics say the plan departs from free-market principles. He added that the first location is expected to open next year.

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The mayor also pointed to universal child care as a major early win, though critics say the program relies on heavy taxation and could disrupt existing private daycare providers. Mamdani noted the initiative was fulfilled by his eighth day in office through a $1.2 billion partnership with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The administration has intensified enforcement in the housing sector, with Mamdani saying it issued more than 195,000 violations against landlords and secured more than $34 million in settlements, judgments , and repairs for tenants.

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With murders at record lows, officials said the city has removed more than 1,000 guns from the streets and established its first Office of Community Safety to address gun violence and mental health.

In addition, city workers also have filled more than 102,000 potholes in 100 days and are on track to repave more than 1,000 lane miles of streets by the end of the fiscal year.