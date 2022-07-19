NYC Mayor Adams asks for federal money to handle asylum seekers bused from Texas, Arizona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling for federal resources to assist with arriving asylum seekers.

Adams said in a release that New York has experienced a sharp increase in asylum seekers from Latin America and others regions over the last serval weeks.

More than 2,800 of those individuals have entered New York City’s shelter system and Adams' office said the Big Apple is working with the government to ensure the city can provide comprehensive support and resources to them.

"New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms. This value has made our city a beacon of freedom for people around the world and the economic and cultural powerhouse that it is. These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason," Adams said in a statement.

"Currently, New York City is experiencing a marked increase in the number of asylum seekers who are arriving from Latin America and other regions. In some instances, families are arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, while in other cases, it appears that individuals are being sent by the federal government," continued.

Adams said that in order to meet the legal mandate as a "right-to-shelter city" and provide high-quality shelter and services for these individuals, New York's need for additional federal resources is immediate.

"If we do not get these urgently needed resources, we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum. We are calling on the federal government to partner with New York City as we help asylum seekers navigate this process, and to provide financial and technical resources," he wrote.

Adams said the state has been in talks with federal partners.

"By law, asylum seekers have a right to be in the United States while they seek humanitarian protection. In New York City, we are responsible for the provision of services and infrastructure for newly arrived asylum seekers and currently residing populations alike. We’ve been in discussions with our federal partners on this matter and look forward to a quick resolution," he concluded.

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser claimed in a Sunday interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" that migrants putting a strain on homeless shelters there were "tricked" into traveling to the nation's capital.

"This is a very significant issue. We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses," she said.

"We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks," Bowser continued. "I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started ordering buses of immigrants to Washington, D.C., in recent months to manage the growing numbers pouring crossing the border.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection June 2022 monthly operational report said there were more than 207,416 encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border for the month, down from May’s all-time high of 239,000.

