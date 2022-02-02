Expand / Collapse search
NYC Mayor Adams has dinner with disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The dinner occurred two days before Adams is set to meet with President Biden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tuesday had dinner with the state's former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was ousted from office last year over sexual misconduct allegations.

"Mayor Adams meets with a lot of former government officials to talk about governance, which is particularly important in these unprecedented times." a spokesperson for Adams told Fox News Wednesday. "There was nothing political about the conversation, and the mayor stands by his earlier comments that the former governor should have stepped down, as he did." 

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BRAGS HE'S THE 'BIDEN OF BROOKLYN,' POTUS' FAVORITE MAYOR

The spokesperson confirmed reports that Adams met with Cuomo in Midtown Tuesday, despite the former governor resigning from his position in July amid accusations of sexual harassment and controversy surrounding his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dinner occurred two days before Adams is set to meet with President Biden, whom Adams praised at a press conference Monday.

"We just really like each other. … You know, we just got to hang out together, you know. That’s my dude," Adams said of Biden.

Adams also called himself the "Biden of Brooklyn" during the press conference while speculating that he was the president's favorite mayor.

Cuomo resigned last year after dealing with multiple controversies, including accusations that he sexually harassed multiple women who worked for him.

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you," Cuomo said at the time. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do."

