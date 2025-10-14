Fox News' Martha MacCallum to interview New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani will join Fox News' Martha MacCallum for an interview that will air on Wednesday.

The interview, which marks Mamdani’s first appearance on the network, will air on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" at 3 p.m. ET and will cover the state of the mayoral race less than three weeks out from Election Day.

Mamdani, a state lawmaker from Queens who identifies as a democratic socialist, is currently leading in the polls over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani won the Democratic primary over Cuomo and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Adams dropped out of the race, but Cuomo is still running as an independent. Mamdani, who turns 34 this week, is vying to become one of the youngest mayors in the city's history.

Mamdani stands at 46% support among likely voters, according to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted in early October.

Cuomo stands at 33% support in the survey and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa stands at 15%.

Mamdani's meteoric rise from unknown assemblyman to frontrunner to lead the country's largest city has astonished political observers. His campaign has electrified progressives and spawned similar candidacies around the country.

Mamdani has also come under fire for several of his far-left policy ideas, including city-run grocery stores, rent freezes, free buses, as well as his past anti-police rhetoric and controversial comments about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The candidate for New York City mayor was pressed on his rhetoric during an interview on "The View" earlier this month.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted Mamdani had previously called for defunding the police but since walked it back. She also said he "called the NYPD racist, anti-queer and a threat to public safety in 2020," but agreed that they deserve an apology.

"How can New Yorkers trust you and not be concerned that consultants are getting in your ear to get you elected, but you still hold all of those positions?" Griffin asked.

"They can rest assured that it isn't consultants in my ear and I think this is another part of, to be a young person looking to lead is also to leave the opening for growth and understanding. And I can tell you growing up in this city, I thought often about safety and justice, and I saw how justice was often left aside," he said.