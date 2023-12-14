Northern Louisiana district judge dies after unspecified illness

A north Louisiana district judge has died following an undisclosed illness.

District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, whose office covers Bossier and Webster parishes, confirmed Wednesday that state District Judge Lane Pittard passed away overnight at his home, KTBS-TV reported. He was 66.

For more than a decade, Pittard served as the lead prosecutor at the Bossier-Webster District Attorney’s office. He was in his second term as a 26th Judicial District Judge serving in Division C.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, in a statement, described Pittard as a "humble leader and a dedicated jurist who served our area honorably."

"He was a longtime friend who will be sorely missed by us and countless many others. Kelly and I join everyone in praying for the Pittard family and the community surrounding the 26th Judicial District Court," said Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, which covers 16 parishes in the northwest and western regions of the state.

Pittard grew up in Minden and graduated from Northwestern State University in 1978 with a degree in business administration. After graduating from the University of Arkansas Law School in 1992, he and his family moved to the Shreveport-Bossier area where he began his career in law and managed a private law practice for 20 years.

Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Jill Sessions told KTBS-TV that the parish has "suffered a tremendous loss."

"If you’ve spent one moment with Judge Pittard, then you can hear the laugh and feel the warmth of his smile from these pictures," Sessions said. "As the news breaks with the sadness, while the courthouse flags are lowered, and while we are all in a state of heartache, he is looking down on us strumming an old classic or hymn on his bass guitar."

Pittard’s term was scheduled to expire in December 2026. However, he submitted his resignation notice to be effective next year. Qualifying for a special election to fill the remainder of the term began Wednesday. The election is March 23.

Funeral arrangements are pending.