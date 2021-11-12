North Dakota passes bill banning CRT in schools, unclear if GOP Gov. Burgum will sign it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The North Dakota state Senate passed a bill Friday banning critical race theory (CRT) in schools, becoming the latest Republican-controlled state to take legislative action against CRT in public education.

It is not clear whether Republican Gov. Doug Burgum will sign the bill. His office told Fox News Friday – after the bill cleared both chambers of the legislature – that the "governor generally doesn’t comment on legislation before it reaches his desk."

KX News first reported that the bill cleared the Senate. It passed the Senate 38-9, according to the state legislature's website. The bill cleared the state House 76-16 on Thursday.

The anti-CRT bill was swiftly introduced and approved during a special session that was called to address redistricting and the spending of coronavirus stimulus money.

"This bill is about critical race theory, and it's mostly about preventing it from being taught in our state," Republican state Sen. Donald Schaible said Friday.

"It's a political ideology ... It is an ideology that if we can indoctrinate it into our children young it would have a political consequence on our children later," Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal, who introduced the bill in the Senate, said. "We're not talking about teaching history and racism, I deplore racism as I think everybody in this body does ... We need to teach true history, and we need to teach all of it."

Burgum will now have the opportunity to either sign or veto the bill.

The one-page bill says that public schools and districts "shall ensure instruction on its curriculum is factual" and "may not include instruction relating to critical race theory." It gives the state school superintendent the authority to create rules to enforce the CRT ban.

The bill defines critical race theory as "the theory that racism is not merely the product of learned individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systematically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of North Dakota argues the bill is about censorship in the classroom.

The bill "is a direct affront to the constitutional rights of teachers and students across North Dakota by restricting conversations around race in our schools," ACLU North Dakota campaigns director Libby Skarin said. "This bill is intended to inflame a political reaction, not further a legitimate educational interest."

North Dakota is far from the first state to address critical race theory in legislation. According to the Brookings Institution, eight states had passed bills relating to CRT as of August this year.

Critical race theory has become a major divisive factor in American politics. A Fox News voter analysis of the Virginia governor's race last week showed that one-quarter of voters cited the CRT debate as the single most important factor on their minds when they cast their votes. Among those voters, 71% voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin, who won the election.