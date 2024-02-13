Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Cooper signs executive order to conserve 1M acres of forests and wetlands

The NC executive order also aims to restore 1M acres of similar lands and plant 1M trees in urban areas

Fox News
Published
close
North Carolina aquarium astonished after female stingray becomes pregnant, with no male stingrays nearby Video

North Carolina aquarium astonished after female stingray becomes pregnant, with no male stingrays nearby

Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Henderson, North Carolina has a pregnant stingray that lives in a tank with no males nearby. Experts believe it is reproducing asexually.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said a series of environmental directives and goals he initiated to protect and restore forests and wetlands in the state will help counter climate change and aid the economy.

Cooper signed an executive order on Monday that in part sets statewide targets for governments and private land-protection groups by 2040 to both "permanently conserve" 1 million acres of forests and wetlands and to restore 1 million new acres of similar lands. The governor also wants 1 million new trees planted in urban areas by 2040.

Cooper’s office called the executive action the most significant by a governor to protect the state’s ecosystems since then-Gov. Jim Hunt’s "Million Acre Initiative" for land preservation was announced in 1999.

PLANS FOR MINE NEAR GEORGIA WILDLIFE REFUGE PROCEED, ENVIRONMENTALISTS CALL IT A 'DEATH WARRANT'

"As our state continues to grow, we must be mindful to conserve and protect our natural resources," Cooper said in a news release following the order’s signing at Falls Lake State Recreation Area east of Durham. The plan, he added, "will help us leave our state better than we found it for generations to come."

North Carolina wetlands

Wetlands in Aurora, North Carolina, are seen here. Gov. Cooper signed an executive order that aims to conserve forests and wetlands in the state. (The News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Among other items, the order from Cooper, a Democrat in his final year as governor, also directed state agencies to use plants and seeds in landscaping projects that are native to the Southeast, with a preference for North Carolina-native plants. He told agencies to seek federal funding to preserve wetlands that improve the state’s resiliency to flooding and water quality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several environmental and conservation groups praised Cooper’s order. Some of them said it would help counteract a 2023 state law that when combined with a U.S. Supreme Court decision weakens the regulation of wetlands.

Cooper’s action "recognizes how vital wetlands are to North Carolina’s people and wildlife, fisheries and flood protection," Mary Maclean Asbill with the Southern Environmental Law Center said in a separate news release.

Cooper’s office said the order’s goals and directives seek to implement recommendations in a 2020 "natural and working lands action plan" authored by several state offices and departments.

More from Politics