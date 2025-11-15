Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

Federal immigration enforcement sweeps Charlotte months after Ukrainian refugee killing shocked nation

Crackdown in city of 900,000 residents follows similar raids across California, Illinois, Oregon and New York

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Federal agents launched a major immigration crackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were seen making arrests across the city of more than 900,000 residents, the Associated Press reported.

The operation is part of a federal push to ensure "Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin. 

DHS ARRESTS CHICAGO’S ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ AMID SURGE IN DOMESTIC TERROR ATTACKS 

Federal-Enforcement-North-Carolina

This image taken from video provided by Rheba Hamilton shows U.S. Border Patrol agents leaving a yard after approaching two men hanging lights in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Nov 15, 2025.   (Rheba Hamilton via AP)

"Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors," McLaughlin said in a statement. 

However, some local leaders swiftly condemned the raids. 

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, along with Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Stephanie Sneed, said in a joint statement the actions are "causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty."

FEDERAL JUDGE SLAMS BRAKES ON TRUMP ADMIN RULE LIMITING COMMERCIAL DRIVER'S LICENSES FOR IMMIGRANTS

Federal Enforcement North Carolina

A sign in Spanish that reads at top: "Know Your Rights" is displayed outside of a restaurant store front, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

"We want people in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to know we stand with all residents who simply want to go about their lives," said the statement.

The operation comes months after the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, aboard a Charlotte light-rail train.

WHITE HOUSE MEMO SAYS DEMOCRATS' PLAN COULD SPEND $200B ON HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin (dhs.gov)

It also follows similar immigration enforcement raids recently conducted in California, Illinois, Oregon and New York.

DHS and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
