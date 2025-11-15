Federal immigration enforcement sweeps Charlotte months after Ukrainian refugee killing shocked nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents launched a major immigration crackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents were seen making arrests across the city of more than 900,000 residents, the Associated Press reported.

The operation is part of a federal push to ensure "Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed," according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin.

DHS ARRESTS CHICAGO’S ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ AMID SURGE IN DOMESTIC TERROR ATTACKS

"Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors," McLaughlin said in a statement.

However, some local leaders swiftly condemned the raids.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, along with Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Stephanie Sneed, said in a joint statement the actions are "causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty."

FEDERAL JUDGE SLAMS BRAKES ON TRUMP ADMIN RULE LIMITING COMMERCIAL DRIVER'S LICENSES FOR IMMIGRANTS

"We want people in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to know we stand with all residents who simply want to go about their lives," said the statement.

The operation comes months after the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, aboard a Charlotte light-rail train.

WHITE HOUSE MEMO SAYS DEMOCRATS' PLAN COULD SPEND $200B ON HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It also follows similar immigration enforcement raids recently conducted in California, Illinois, Oregon and New York.

DHS and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.