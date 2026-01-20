NORAD aircraft to arrive in Greenland for routine exercises

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft are headed to Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, for "long-planned" activities, as President Donald Trump continues his controversial push for the U.S. to acquire the island.

The NORAD aircraft at Pituffik Space Base, along with aircraft operating from bases in the U.S. and Canada, will support the planned efforts, "building on the enduring defense cooperation between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark," NORAD said in a statement posted on X.

Multiple governments allegedly approved of the NORAD activities, as the command said in its statement that it coordinated with Denmark and that Greenland was "informed" of its efforts.

DENMARK RAMPS UP DEFENSES IN GREENLAND AS TRUMP ZEROS IN ON CONTROL OF TERRITORY

"This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities," NORAD said.

"NORAD routinely conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America, through one or all three NORAD regions (Alaska, Canada, and the continental U.S.)," the command added.

Trump has said in recent weeks that the U.S. needs Greenland for national security reasons. The president claims that if the U.S. does not step in, China or Russia could use the Arctic territory to their advantage.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

WHITE HOUSE URGES 'COOLER HEADS TO PREVAIL' AS EU FIRES BACK ON TRUMP TARIFFS OVER GREENLAND

Denmark and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have condemned the Trump administration's rhetoric about Greenland.

In recent days, several European nations have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland for exercises as a symbolic show of support for Danish sovereignty over the territory. Some countries have since withdrawn their troops.

On Monday, Denmark ramped up its military presence in Greenland and deployed extra troops to the Arctic territory.

Local Danish broadcaster TV 2 said the Danish Armed Forces confirmed a new contingent of troops, described as "a substantial contribution," were arriving at Greenland’s main international airport Monday night.

Maj. Gen. Søren Andersen, head of Denmark’s Arctic Command, said about 100 Danish soldiers have already arrived in Nuuk, Greenland ’s capital, with others later deployed to Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the objections from allies, Trump administration officials have continued to argue that U.S. control of Greenland is necessary to protect national security interests in the Arctic.

On Saturday, Trump said the U.S. would impose 10% tariffs on multiple European countries unless Denmark agreed to the "complete and total purchase of Greenland," warning that global security and U.S. national defense were at stake.

The president said that starting on Feb. 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands and Finland would be subjected to a 10% tariff. The tariff would then increase to 25% on June 1 and "will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

While addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the tariff threat "a mistake, especially between long-standing allies," according to The Associated Press.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey and The Associated Press contributed to this report.