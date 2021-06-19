Nonprofit tied to BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors failed to disclose significant donations: report

A nonprofit organization started by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors reportedly brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2016 but claimed not to have made more than $50,000 in donations that year.

Dignity and Power Now, a group that Cullors set up in 2013 to help Black and minority prisoners, brought in at least $225,000 in 2016, but only disclosed $50,000 to the IRS, according to the New York Post. Since the group only reported $50,000, it did not have to file a complete a return or outline all of its spending and donations. Cullors is listed as the founder on Dignity and Power Now’s website.

Los Angeles-based Resnick Foundation gave the organization $100,000 and California Initiative gave the group $125,000, according to the Post.

Dignity and Power Now also reportedly did not disclose its donations to the California attorney general, which regulates charities in the state.

BLM COFOUNDER CULLORS STEPS DOWN AMID QUESTIONS ABOUT FINANCES

On Friday, the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative watchdog group, filed complaints calling on the IRS and the California AG to audit Dignity and Power Now’s finances.

Cullors stepped down from the Black Lives Matter organization in May amid questions about that organization’s finances.

Cullors' finances drew attention in April after the New York Post reported she had purchased four homes for $3.2 million. The report prompted Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, to call for an "independent investigation" into the foundation’s finances. The two organizations are not affiliated.

Critics have pointed out that Cullors bought the high-end homes despite referring to herself as a " trained Marxist " in the past.

In April, the foundation disclosed that Cullors had received a total of $120,000 in compensation from 2013 to 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, Cullors said allegations that she enriched herself through donations meant for Black Lives Matter were "categorically untrue." She denied that she received a salary from the foundation, asserting that her income came from other sources, such as proceeds from book sales and a YouTube deal.

Cullors could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Resnick Foundation and California Initiative also did not respond to Fox News.