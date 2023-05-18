Non-binary ex-Biden official Sam Brinton arrested again as 'fugitive from justice'

Sam Brinton, the embattled former senior Department of Energy (DOE) official, was arrested as a "fugitive from justice" by Maryland police late Wednesday.

According to county records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Brinton was taken into custody in Rockville, Maryland. Additional information about the arrest wasn't immediately available.

"Four unmarked police showed up last night, they would not let his spouse Kevin leave. After about an hour Sam Brinton was escorted out in handcuffs," a person claiming to be Brinton's neighbor said in an interview Thursday with The Daily Wire which first reported the arrest.

The arrest comes a month after Brinton — who made headlines last year after being appointed to the position that oversees nuclear waste policy at the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy as a non-binary gender-fluid person — escaped jail time in two separate cases in Nevada and Minnesota involving luggage thefts.

FEMALE FASHION DESIGNER ALLEGES SAM BRINTON WORE HER CLOTHING THAT DISAPPEARED FROM AIRPORT IN 2018

Police charged Brinton in October with stealing a traveler's baggage worth a total of $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after flying in from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 16.

NON-BINARY EX-BIDEN OFFICIAL SAM BRINTON AGREES TO UNDERGO MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATION IN BAGGAGE THEFT CASE

And in early December, Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000. Police accused Brinton of stealing a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 on July 6, 2022, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The bag contained jewelry valued at $1,700, clothing worth $850 and makeup valued at $500.

Brinton faced up to 15 years total for the two alleged thefts. However, in both cases, the presiding judges ruled jail time wasn't necessary.

In addition, female Tanzanian fashion designer based in Houston accused Brinton in February of wearing her custom designs that were packed in a luggage she reported missing in 2018. Houston police referred that case to the FBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOE announced on Dec. 12 that Brinton had departed the agency but wouldn't comment on the reason for the departure.

The Montgomery County Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.