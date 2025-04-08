Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem

Noem offers Homeland Security employee buyouts in move to shrink department

Noem gives DHS employees until April 14 to apply for buyouts, deferred resignation or early retirement

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Kristi Noem shares priorities of DHS' crisis center in an exclusive tour Video

Kristi Noem shares priorities of DHS' crisis center in an exclusive tour

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gives 'Special Report' a tour of the National Operations Center.

Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly sent an email Monday night offering employees at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) three options to voluntarily exit and shrink the size of the federal government's second-largest department. 

A copy of her email, titled "Reshaping the DHS Workforce," was obtained by Politico and Axios. In it, Noem reportedly said employees had until April 14 to apply for deferred resignation involving a "brief period of paid administrative leave to complete key tasks, submit retirement documentation and prepare for departure," a buyout to receive a payment of $25,000 "or an amount equal to severance pay if lower," or an early retirement program offering reduced pensions and healthcare benefits.

"I am writing to share important news regarding new voluntary workforce transition programs approved for immediate implementation across the Department," Noem wrote, according to Politico. 

IRS AND DHS REACH HISTORIC DEAL TO AID IN PURSUIT OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SUBJECT TO DEPORTATION

Noem arrives to White House Rose Garden for Make America Wealthy Again speech

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrives for a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She said the options "reflect our commitment to aligning our workforce with the evolving mission needs while supporting the personal and professional goals of our dedicated employees."

"By offering these options, we intend to provide flexibility for employees who may be considering a change, retirement or new career opportunities while also supporting the Department's operational readiness," Noem added, according to Axios. 

A DHS spokesperson told Axios about the voluntary exit offers that "the American people deserve a government that works for them, something President Trump has promised."

Noem stands in front of tattooed inmates at cell at El Salvador prison

As prisoners stand looking out from a cell, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) on March 26, 2025, in Tecoluca, El Salvador.  (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

NOEM'S HOMELAND SECURITY 'UNAPOLOGETIC' ABOUT USING LIE-DETECTOR TEST ON SUSPECTED INTEL LEAKERS

"Every dollar spent and position filled at DHS should be focused on our core mission of securing our homeland and keeping the American people safe," the spokesperson reportedly added.

Noem is aiming to reduce the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) by as much as a third, and if the voluntary offers don't adequately shrink the agency, "reduction in force" notices could come next, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. At a Cabinet meeting last month, Noem said she would "eliminate" the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as the Trump administration moves to hand powers on disaster response back to the states. 

Noem stands and waves during Trump's Rose Garden speech

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem waves after being acknowledged by President Donald Trump as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025.  (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

It's unclear if Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could also be impacted by cuts, as the Trump administration prioritizes closing the border and deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

Politico reported that the memo did not exempt any agencies from the buyout offer. 

Fox News Digital also reached out to DHS for comment on the reported employee exit plans. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

